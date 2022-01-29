What Indigenous people can teach us about fighting climate change

Julian Brave Noisecat Photo courtesy Emily Kassie

Julian Brave NoiseCat is a writer and advocate for Indigenous people. He himself is a member of the Secwepemc First Nation and a descendant of the Líl'wat Nation of Mount Currie of British Columbia. NoiseCat suggests climate change is a call for humans to re-evaluate our relationships with the world, starting on a very intimate and personal basis. In addition to his work as an advocate for Indigenous peoples, NoiseCat is a strategic political operator. He is credited with spearheading the campaign to get President Biden to nominate Deb Haaland to be the Secretary of the Interior, making her the first Native American to lead a cabinet-level agency. NoiseCat is also the Vice President of Policy & Strategy at Data for Progress, a progressive think tank. And last year, for all of his leadership with his writing and politically, he was included on the "TIME 100 Next" list of emerging leaders. Here, in this edition of CNBC's series on addressing climate anxiety, Noisecat shares how indigenous people's framework for relating to the natural world is worth learning from and why it is important for responding to climate change in a sustained way. Here's a selection Noisecat's conversation with CNBC, lightly edited and condensed for brevity.

Humans are part of nature

The conceptualization of humanity and the natural environment as separate is one of the linchpin theoretical moves in Western political philosophy. In my view, that separation of these two things — humans and the world we live in — make it possible to exploit and extract from nature because we are seen as a separate from it. And that's a very distinct system of epistemology from one that you might might see in an Indigenous context. We view ourselves as in relation to specific places, and maybe even in some instances, view those places themselves as having a spirit and a conscience. I went fishing a number of times in August. I went dip netting for salmon at Farwell Canyon on the Chilcotin River with Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, Esk'et hereditary chief Francis Johnson Jr. and their families. And when we fish we, we pray to the river beforehand, and we give thanks for what we are going to bring home.

There is power and agency in honoring and recognizing who you are and where you come from. I think that's a very basic but important point. There's strength in that. An attachment to place and respect of a place and where you are in the environment, in the natural world, creates an imperative to defend and protect and preserve those places. That's what we see Indigenous peoples and movements doing all over the world. And in the broadest sense, that's what everybody should be called to do right now is to protect and preserve our world. In the fast-paced modern world, we don't have any notion that we are in relationship with the natural world. We don't have a notion that we should really give thanks for the things that we get from the natural world. That sounds really hokey and kind of basic. But if you actually work to act on that in your life, profound shifts can come from just those very simple places.

A return to old ways