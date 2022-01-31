Bank of England expected to impose back-to-back rate hikes for the first time since 2004

View of the Royal Exchange and Bank of England in London.

LONDON — Economists expect the Bank of England to hike interest rates consecutively for the first time since 2004 as the central bank looks to steer the U.K. economy through persistent high inflation.

The Bank fired the starting gun on rate rises in December, hiking its main interest rate to 0.25% from its historic low of 0.1%. Since then, data has shown U.K. inflation soared to a 30-year high in December as higher energy costs, resurgent demand and supply chain issues continued to drive up consumer prices.

The December rate hike came despite the omicron Covid-19 variant spreading rapidly throughout the U.K. and threatening to destabilize the economic recovery once again. However, the Covid outlook has improved in recent weeks, compounding anticipation for a 25 basis point hike on Feb. 3.

"If December's surprise rate hike decision taught us anything, it was, firstly, that the Bank – and especially Governor Andrew Bailey – is clearly worried about elevated rates of headline inflation and the risk of a virtuous wage-price cycle," James Smith, developed markets economist at ING, said.

Smith suggested that the high-frequency data points to only a "modest and short-lived" economic impact from omicron, making a 25 basis point hike to 0.5% the most likely course of action.

A 'less hawkish' high

Deutsche Bank also expects a 25 basis point increase, and senior economist Sanjay Raja expects the Monetary Policy Committee to vote unanimously in favor of such a move.

"With the Bank Rate reaching 0.5%, we expect the MPC to confirm that all APF (asset purchase facility) reinvestments will cease following the February decision," Raja said in a note Thursday.

"This would see roughly GBP 28bn of reinvestments (~3% of APF) fall out from the Bank's balance sheet next month with a further GBP 9bn dropped over the remainder of the year."