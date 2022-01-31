Charts and history suggest stocks, most commodities may have a strong 2022, says Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday broke down technical analysis from Carley Garner, explaining why the DeCarley Trading co-founder holds a positive outlook for a range of asset classes despite the Federal Reserve's policy tightening.

"The charts and the history, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that 2022 could be a strong year for most commodities, the bond market, and even the stock market," the "Mad Money" host said.

"Even with the Fed hitting the brakes, she thinks the momentum from the last couple years of money-printing will continue to push these asset classes higher, something frankly almost no one else is predicting."

Garner's analysis is focused on forecasting the impact of the Fed reducing the pace of its monthly bond purchases and then ending them all together later this year. It would mark the end of what's known as quantitative easing, which the U.S. central bank started in 2020 for only the second time. The first came in 2008 in response to the financial crisis; it concluded in 2014.

"If history is any guide, Garner suspects we could be in for a period similar to 2010 to 2012, when all assets increased in value at some point, occasionally at ridiculous levels. Even with the Fed taking its foot off the gas pedal, Garner thinks it could take another year or maybe two before we digest all the liquidity that's been created since 2020."