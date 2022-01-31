Cramer's lightning round: Willis Towers Watson is a stock worth owning

Dover Corp.: "I liked the quarter. We're looking for companies that make things and do stuff, but it does have some of these industrial problems that others have. I'm going to say you can hold onto it."

Perficient: "This is one of those companies that sells at 60 times earnings, and we have been saying unless it sells at less than 50 times earnings — which is still a great deal — we cannot recommend it. It's just not going to fit our parameters."

Norwegian Cruise Line: "It is my favorite [of the cruise lines]. I have to tell you that all these companies need such a break it. I just don't know whether they're going to get it in time to make it so that they're good stocks. They'll all make it, but I just don't know if they'll be good stocks."

Willis Towers Watson: "That is a very good insurance broker. I happen to like that business very much. I think that's a stock worth owning."

