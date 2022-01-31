CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, Tesla, Chevron & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProTruist downgrades Chevron to hold, advises looking elsewhere for energy upside
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProCiti upgrades Netflix and Spotify to buy, says subscription tech stocks look cheap
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProBarclays double upgrades Beyond Meat on view that restaurant partnerships will boost stock
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More