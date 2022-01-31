CNBC Pro

Tesla stock is down 20% this year. Here's when Wall Street expects a rebound

Yasmin Rufo
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says that 5 stocks on the S&P 500 could rally over 80% this year
Zavier Ong9 min ago
watch now
VIDEO08:56
CNBC ProTesla, Apple, and Robinhood are some of today's picks: Pro Market Movers Jan. 28
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProBig investors bought up bitcoin as hoped and in the process ruined its usefulness as a hedge
Tanaya Macheel
Read More