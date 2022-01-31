The euro zone’s next big economic battle? How to be green and placate the markets

Snow covers the Acropolis in central Athens on January 26, 2022 after heavy snowfall in the Greek capital.

The 19 nations that share the euro currency have a new topic to fret over in the coming months, which could ultimately end up being one of the biggest challenges of modern times.

Broadly, the euro zone wants to spend more on climate policies in the future. But many countries are becoming concerned that this approach would push their debt level to extreme highs.

Consequently, these nations are now suggesting that climate-friendly investments shouldn't count against their total expenditure — an idea that the more fiscally-conservative nations will find hard to accept.

"I would not say 'yes' to that proposal, because debts are debts," Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner told CNBC in Brussels, Belgium, this month when asked whether he would approve a debt break for green investments.

The 19 euro members are meant to follow EU fiscal rules that state they should not have public deficits above 60% of their GDP (gross domestic product). EU law also obliges countries to keep budget deficits below 3% of GDP.

These rules, which aim to keep the region on a sustainable fiscal path, were paused in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to provide nations with the fiscal leeway to spend more and support their citizens.

Now, as the euro zone prepares to reinstate them next year, a debate has emerged over how best to ensure they reflect the market environment — higher debts, a different labor market and higher inflation.

Speaking to CNBC earlier in January, Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino said: "We need to have an appropriate fiscal framework that is growth-friendly."

Spain, France and Italy — among others — do not want to put an abrupt end to the current loose fiscal policy stance, fearing this would damage the economic recovery.

The euro zone is actually expected to grow faster than the U.S. in 2022, precisely due to the fact that countries in Europe are able to pump a lot of money into their economies.

But other euro nations are adamant that the bloc needs fiscal consolidation to ensure that it can weather any future shocks more easily and avoid worrying financial markets at a time when the European Central Bank is adjusting its policy.

Austrian's Brunner said: "We are very much for stabilization ... sticking to the rules is very important for Austria."