Treasury yields flat as investors look ahead to jobs data

U.S. Treasury yields saw little movement on Monday morning, with investors looking ahead to the slew of jobs data releases due out throughout the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was flat at 1.7802% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also struggled for direction, sitting at 2.0842%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

There are no major economic data releases slated for Monday. Instead, investors will likely be focused on the key pieces of the employment data due to be published this week. December's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey is to be released on Tuesday, followed by January's ADP employment change report on Wednesday and weekly jobless claims data on Thursday. The highly anticipated January non-farm payrolls report is set to be out on Friday.