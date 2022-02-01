Republican super PACs outraise Democratic rivals ahead of midterm congressional elections

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan 31, 2022.

Republican-led super PACs outraised their Democratic rivals in the latter half of last year, giving them more financial firepower ahead of this year's congressional midterm elections.

Democrats have a slight majority in both houses of Congress, and Republicans are gearing up to potentially flip the Senate and the House in the midterms.

The Republican-affiliated Senate Leadership Fund and Congressional Leadership Fund raised over $90 million combined in the back half of 2021, according to Federal Election Commission records. The two groups, which aren't connected, had a total of over $100 million on hand coming into this year.

On the Democratic side, the House Majority PAC and Senate Majority PAC, which are not affiliated with each other, raised a total of over $65 million and had a combined $70 million-plus on hand, records show.

These PACs can raise and spend an unlimited amount of money. The FEC disclosures don't reflect how much was raised by affiliated nonprofit organizations.

The GOP's comparative fundraising success represents another hurdle for Democratic leaders and candidates, particularly as the party's agenda has stalled. The president's party also typically lose seats in Congress during midterm elections.