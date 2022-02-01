After a huge year for growth, the U.S. economy is about to slam into a wall

Free food is handed out by the Brooklyn community organization PASWO during a weekly food distribution on December 08, 2021 in New York City.

Spurred by a massive inventory rebuild and a consumers flush with cash, the U.S. economy last year grew at its fastest pace since 1984.

Don't expect a repeat performance in 2022.

In fact, the year is starting with little growth signs at all as the late-year spread of omicron coupled with the ebbing tailwind of fiscal stimulus has economists across Wall Street knocking down their forecasts for gross domestic product.

Combine that with a Federal Reserve that has pivoted from the easiest policy in its history to hawkish inflation-fighters, and the picture has sudden changed substantially. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow gauge is currently tracking a first-quarter GDP gain of just 0.1%.

"The economy is decelerating and downshifting," said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis and former chief economist for the National Economic Council under then-President Donald Trump. "It's not a recession, but it will be if the Fed tries to get too aggressive."

GDP surged at an impressive 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to close out a year in which the measure of all goods and services produced in the U.S. increased 5.7% on an annualized basis. That came after a pandemic-induced 3.4% decline in 2020, a year that saw the steepest but shortest recession in U.S. history.

But the path ahead is less certain.