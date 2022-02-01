Americans are ready to travel as their omicron fears fade

Americans' enthusiasm for travel has rebounded to levels unseen since the broad rollout of Covid-19 vaccines last year, as their wanderlust eclipses hesitation fueled by the omicron and delta virus variants.

Nearly 82% of people are in a "ready to travel" mindset in 2022 — a 5-percentage-point increase in just the last two weeks, according to a survey of 1,200 American travelers published Monday by Destination Analysts, a tourism market research firm.

The findings suggest would-be travelers have largely brushed off the shock of the highly contagious omicron variant, which pushed caseloads to record levels and upended travel plans over the winter holiday season.

"Travel sentiment recovered very quickly," said Erin Francis-Cummings, president and CEO of Destination Analysts, which has conducted bi-weekly polls of U.S. travelers since March 2020. "The ready-to-go mindset is essentially the highest it's been," she added, calling the metric a leading indicator of optimism.

More than 92% of respondents will take at least one trip in the next 12 months; they expect to take 3.3 leisure trips, on average, the highest share in 14 months, according to the survey, conducted Jan. 26-28. Over three-quarters have dreamed about and planned travel just in the last week — a rate unseen since last summer.

Travel enthusiasm had previously begun gaining steam around midyear 2021, when a broad swath of Americans became eligible for a Covid vaccine. But the delta variant dampened that outlook, and again when omicron fears emerged around Thanksgiving.