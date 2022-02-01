Aston Martin launches the DBX707, says it's the most powerful luxury SUV in the world

LONDON — British carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda on Tuesday launched a new non-electric SUV called the DBX707.

"It will be, and is, the greatest ultra-luxury, high performance SUV in the world," Aston Martin Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll told CNBC in an interview.

Aston Martin said the car has a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged engine that produces 707 brake horsepower and enables it to go from 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds.

The 109-year-old company is only planning to produce 5,000 DBX707 vehicles per year and it expects sales to be strongest in the U.S. and China, with Europe not far behind, Stroll said.

The launch of the DBX707 comes a year after Aston Martin launched the standard DBX, which has captured a significant percentage of the market, according to Stroll.

"Aston Martin fans said they wanted something with more performance," Stroll said. "The new vehicle will be the most powerful vehicle in the luxury segment."

Elsewhere, Rolls-Royce and Bentley have launched their own luxury SUVs, while sportscar brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari have also entered the SUV market.