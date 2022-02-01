AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43 billion Discovery media merger, cuts dividend

AT&T said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery and also cut its dividend by nearly half.

AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

AT&T shares were down about 4% Tuesday morning.

AT&T will pay a dividend of $1.11 per share, down from $2.08 per share. This is at the lower end of an $8 billion to $9 billion range AT&T had forecast earlier.

The deal to unwind AT&T's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner was announced early last year, but some financial details were not disclosed until Tuesday. AT&T reiterated its expectation the spin will close in the second quarter of 2022.

AT&T had contemplated a split-off, rather than a spin, of WarnerMedia. In that scenario, shareholders would have the option to exchange AT&T shares for stock in WarnerMedia-Discovery.

Stankey told CNBC last week a spin would avoid "leakage" in value because it's tax free.

"To execute a split, especially one of this size, it would require some value leakage to execute that and actually get the shares placed," said Stankey last week. "I'm not sure I'm really a big fan of that value leakage dynamic right now and being second guessed on it."