Chinese EV maker Xpeng delivers over 10,000 cars for fifth straight month but units dip from December

A Xpeng P7 electric car is on display during the 18th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition at China Import and Export Fair Complex on November 20, 2020 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province of China.

Chinese electric carmakers Nio and Xpeng saw deliveries dip in January versus December but were still higher compared to a year ago.

Xpeng said Tuesday it delivered 12,922 electric vehicles in January, a more than 19% dip from December. But that still represents a 115% year-on-year rise. It's the fifth straight month that Xpeng has delivered over 10,000 units in a single month. But in November and December, it managed to exceed 15,000 deliveries.

As of Jan. 31, Xpeng said cumulative deliveries of its electric cars — the P7, P5, G3 and G3i — surpassed 150,000 units.

Rival Nio said that it delivered 9,652 vehicles in January, up 33.6% year-on-year but down from December's number of 10,489.

As of Jan. 31, Nio said cumulative deliveries of its vehicles — the ES8, ES6 and EC6 — reached 176,722 unites.

Both Nio and Xpeng have been grappling with the global chip shortage which continues to plague the auto industry. In an earnings call in July, Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng said that the global chip shortage remains the "biggest production hurdle" for the company.