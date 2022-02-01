Cramer's lightning round: Corning Inc. can still go higher

Golar: "Golar is the play. Now, you have to understand, these are trades, sir. They go up and then they crater. There's been some ones that have been involved in the shipping industry, periodically, they have incredible runs and then they're done. You own this for a trade, not for an investment."

Corning Incorporated: "They had a great quarter, and they signaled that their solar business has come back. They're firing on all cylinders. That was one of the best quarters of the year, and I think you've got to stick with it. It's not done going higher. That's a very good company. It's really hitting on all cylinders."

Camping World: "I like Camping World. I don't really understand the pricing. It always seems to be so controversial, when it really isn't, and I say that because, you know who runs it, is Marcus Lemonis. He's a very good businessman. Anyone who watches the show and thinks he's not, I don't know what to say. I think he does a great job, and I like his stores very much."

Planet Labs: "I looked at Planet Labs. I spent some time with the CEO, and no. It's daily satellite imaging. I'm not say it's a gimmick, I'm just saying it doesn't have a big total addressable market, in my take."

Iron Mountain: "I like it. It's consistent and it has a good yield, and you should own the stock."

Applied Materials: "Applied Materials is a terrific company. A lot of people feel that there's coming in that part of the [semiconductor space]. I don't think so. I like AMAT."

Disclosure: Marcus Lemonis stars in the CNBC series "The Profit."

