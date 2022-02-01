Germany collapses $5 billion chip deal with Taiwan firm amid tech sovereignty concerns

GlobalWafers, a Taiwanese firm that makes silicon wafers for computer chips, will no longer buy Munich-headquartered rival Siltronic after policymakers in Germany failed to approve the deal in time.

The deal's collapse late on Monday evening comes as nations look to bolster their "tech sovereignty" so that they don't have to be as reliant on other countries for critical technologies like semiconductors. Europe is currently heavily reliant on the U.S. and Asia, which are home to companies like Samsung, TSMC and Intel.

"The takeover offer by GlobalWafers and the agreements which came into existence as a result of the offer will not be completed and will lapse," GlobalWafers said Tuesday.

Germany's economic ministry did not clear the 4.35 billion euro ($4.9 billion) deal by the Jan. 31 deadline, meaning the proposed acquisition can't go ahead as planned.

"It was not possible to complete all the necessary review steps as part of the investment review — this applies in particular to the review of the antitrust approval by the Chinese authorities, which was only granted last week," a spokesperson for Germany's economy ministry said, according to Reuters.

The takeover, approved by regulators in China on Jan. 21, would have created the second biggest maker of 300-millimeter wafers behind Japan's Shin-Etsu.

GlobalWafers will now have to pay a termination fee of 50 million euros to Siltronic.