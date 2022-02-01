PayPal stock plunges on weak earnings guidance

The PayPal logo displayed on a smartphone screen with a stock market graphic in the background.

PayPal shares fell more than 16% after hours on Tuesday after reporting mixed results and Q1 guidance that fell below analyst estimates.

Here are the key numbers:

$1.11 per share, ex-items vs. $1.12 per share expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts Revenue: $6.92 billion vs. $6.87 billion expected, according to Refinitiv

The company expects Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share of 87 cents, short of the $1.16 analysts anticipated.

PayPal expects revenue to grow about 15% to 17% full year 2022 revenue, on a spot and foreign-currency-neutral basis. Analysts had expected year over year revenue growth for 2022 to be 17.9%.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman told CNBC's Kate Rooney the company took "a measured approach to our guidance for the year."

"We've got eBay transition to work our way through. This transition is hiding some of the underlying strength of the business," he said, adding that "Ebay put $1.4 billion of revenue pressure on us last year. This year, it will be about $600 million."

He also blamed "exogenous factors like inflation" impacting spending among some parts of PayPal's userbase.

"Supply chain is disproportionately impacting cross border especially coming from China," Schulman added.

PayPal said it had 9.8 million Net New Active Accounts (NNAs) added in the fourth quarter, which includes 3.2 million from its acquisition of Paidy.

-CNBC's Kate Rooney contributed to this report.

