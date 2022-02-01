Authorities raid Michigan home of high-ranking Homeland Security official Vance Callender

Vance Callender, special agent in charge over Michigan and Ohio for Homeland Security Investigations.

Authorities raided the Michigan home of a top U.S. Homeland Security Investigations official and seized several items from the residence, a neighbor said Tuesday.

The raid occurred last Friday at the Royal Oak, Michigan, house of Vance Callender, HSI special agent in charge at the agency's Detroit office, who has worked in federal law enforcement for 26 years.

Callender, 49, was appointed the top HSI agent in Michigan and Ohio in January 2020. HSI is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency of the Department of Homeland Security.

The agents supervised by Callender enforce immigration and customs laws, and investigate criminal organizations for drug smuggling, financial crimes, human trafficking, and other activities.

It was not immediately known which law enforcement agency conducted the raid on Callender's residence or the reason for it. The raid was first reported by The Detroit News.

A spokeswoman for the FBI field office in Detroit said in an email, "The search you referenced was not an FBI operation."

"DHS or ICE would be the appropriate agencies," that spokeswoman said.

An ICE spokeswoman, who did not confirm that the agency carried out the raid, would not discuss Callender's job status when asked about it by CNBC.

But the spokeswoman said, "As public servants working for a law enforcement agency, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) takes allegations of misconduct very seriously."

"Any allegations of misconduct are appropriately investigated, and any employee, regardless of rank or seniority, who has committed provable misconduct, will be held accountable," the spokeswoman said.

"Where necessary, ICE works with federal and/or state and local law enforcement who may investigate such allegations. Per agency protocol, the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) will also review the allegations."

Callender could not be immediately reached for comment.

His wife, Brooke, did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

The neighbor who witnessed the raid said there were "about 15 plainclothes officers" who conducted the operation, and that they were not wearing any identifiable logo that would reveal their affiliation.

Brooke Callender was inside the house during the raid, said the neighbor who did not believe Vance Callender was present, noting that his vehicle has not been seen outside the home for some time.