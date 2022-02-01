George Soros says leadership of China’s Xi threatened by omicron and real-estate crisis

George Soros, billionaire founder of Soros Fund Management LLC, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 23, 2020. Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's position is at risk, billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros has claimed. Speaking via teleconference on a panel with the Hoover Institution on Monday, Soros argued that the omicron Covid-19 variant "threatens to be Xi Jinping's undoing" as the virus is "no longer under control" in China. "The Chinese vaccines were designed to deal with the [original] Wuhan variant, but the world is now struggling with other variants," Soros said. "Xi Jinping couldn't possibly admit this while he is waiting to be appointed for a third term — he is hiding it from the Chinese people as a guilty secret." A spokesperson for the Chinese government was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC. Soros claimed that Xi's only available move, therefore, has been to impose China's zero-Covid policy, which has been criticized for its widespread economic ramifications both at home and abroad.

The Chinese Communist Party will decide at its National Party Congress this year whether to give Xi a third term in office. But Soros argued Xi's attempts to impose "total control" over the country via a series of severe lockdowns could jeopardize his chances of being reinstated as the party's leader as the strategy is "unlikely to work against a variant as infectious as omicron."

Xi 'under attack'

Despite Xi's authority over the military and citizen surveillance, he has "many enemies," Soros added. "Although nobody can oppose him publicly because he controls all the levers of power, there is a fight brewing within the CCP that is so sharp that it has found expression in various party publications," he said. "Xi is under attack from those who are inspired by [former leader] Deng Xiaoping's ideas and want to see a greater role for private enterprise." He also noted that China is facing an economic crisis centered on its real estate market — a major growth engine in the country.