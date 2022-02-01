CNBC Pro

These tech stocks look cheap after the January rout, based on their growth prospects

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProBuy these 'ports in the storm' for a volatile 2022, says William Blair
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
CNBC ProAs Russia-Ukraine tensions mount, strategists pick the stocks to back and ones to avoid
Elliot Smith
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says these stocks are the best way to play China's $8 trillion metaverse opportunity
Arjun Kharpal
Read More