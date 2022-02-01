Treasury yields inch higher ahead of job openings data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 1 basis point to 1.7893% at 3:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed 1 basis point to 2.1148%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Tuesday morning, ahead of the release of job openings data.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release the December Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey at 10 a.m. ET.

More labor market data is set to follow through the rest of the week, including the closely watched non-farm payrolls report, due out on Friday morning.

The Federal Reserve has previously indicated that it would monitor the recovery in the labor market to help inform its plans for tightening monetary policy. The Fed signaled last week that it could start raising interest rates in March to combat higher inflation.

Joost Van Leenders, senior investment strategist at Kempen, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that he believed the Fed was coming close to "peak hawkishness."

"We're now discounting, I think, almost five rates hikes for this year," he said.