Alphabet stock jumps 9% on back of blowout earnings

Shares of Alphabet spiked Wednesday after the Google parent company reported blowout fourth-quarter earnings.

The company's stock was up more than 9% in the morning.

Alphabet reported earnings per share of $30.69, compared to the $27.34 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. It also blew past analysts' revenue projections of $72.17 billion, coming in at $75.33 billion.

The search giant relies heavily on Google's advertising revenue, which soared in the quarter. Revenue for the segment came in at $61.24 billion, up 33% from $46.2 billion in the year-earlier period.

"Very robust advertising revenue growth implies the overall demand environment has stayed healthy amidst volatile supply chain and macro uncertainties," MKM Managing Director Rohit Kulkarni said in a note to investors.