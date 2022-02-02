Japan stocks set for higher start as multiple Asia markets remain closed for Lunar New Year holidays

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher start on Wednesday, with multiple major markets in Asia remaining closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,220 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,160. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,078.48.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.76% in morning trade.

Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holidays.