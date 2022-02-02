Japan stocks set for higher start as multiple Asia markets remain closed for Lunar New Year holidays
- Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher start on Wednesday, with multiple major markets in Asia remaining closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,220 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,160. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,078.48.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.76% in morning trade.
Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holidays.
Overnight stateside, shares on Wall Street rose for a third day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 273.38 points to 35,405.24 while the S&P 500 climbed 0.69% to 4,546.54. The Nasdaq Composite edged 0.75% higher to 14,346.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.268 after falling from above 97 earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 114.71 per dollar, stronger than levels above 115.2 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7131 following its rise from levels below $0.702 earlier in the trading week.