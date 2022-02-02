Danish energy fund to lead massive green hydrogen project in Spain, powered by wind and solar

Plans for a huge project aiming to produce green hydrogen and ammonia have been announced, with those behind it hoping construction of the first phase will begin in late 2023.

On Tuesday, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners announced details of a partnership with Spanish companies Naturgy, Enagás and Fertiberia. Vestas, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer, is also involved.

The firms will work together on Catalina Phase I, which will be made up of 1.7 gigawatts of wind and solar in Aragon, northeast Spain, and a 500-megawatt electrolyzer able to generate more than 40,000 tons of green hydrogen annually.

A pipeline will link Aragon with Valencia in the east of Spain, sending the hydrogen to a green ammonia facility. CIP said this ammonia would then be "upgraded" into fertilizer.

Project Catalina will eventually look to develop a total of 5 GW of combined wind and solar, producing green hydrogen using a 2 GW electrolyzer.

The scale of the overall development is considerable. "Once fully implemented, Catalina will produce enough green hydrogen to supply 30% of Spain's current hydrogen demand," CIP said.

Details relating to the financing of the initiative have not been revealed. CIP did say, however, that Project Catalina would make what it called a "significant contribution" to Spain's Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, or PERTE, on renewable energy, renewable hydrogen and storage.

In Dec. 2021, the Spanish government said PERTE would mobilize resources amounting to 16.37 billion euros, around $18.54 billion. According to authorities there, the private sector will supply 9.45 billion euros, with 6.92 billion euros coming from Spain's Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.