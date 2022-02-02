Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan expected back to work in 4-6 weeks after surgery for stroke

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center to announce a new infrastructure investment framework on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Lujan is expected to return to Congress next month after suffering a stroke last week and undergoing brain surgery, a senior aide to the senator told CNBC on Wednesday.

Lujan, a 49-year-old Democrat who was sworn into the Senate last year, is currently hospitalized in Albuquerque following decompressive surgery to ease swelling after suffering a stroke in his cerebellum, his office said Tuesday.

The senator first began feeling dizzy and fatigued early Thursday morning, five days before his current condition was revealed. He is "resting comfortably, and expected to make a full recovery," his chief of staff, Carlos Sanchez, said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Lujan is expecting to return to the Senate in four to six weeks, barring any additional medical complications, the senior aide said.