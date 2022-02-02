Nasdaq futures drop as Facebook leads tech shares lower

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, Jan. 26, 2022.

U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday night, as traders pored through the latest batch of corporate earnings, which included disappointing numbers from tech giant Meta Platforms.

Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.3%, and S&P 500 futures slid 1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 35 points, or 0.1%.

Shares of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms plunged more than 21% in after-hours trading after the company's quarterly profit fell short of expectations. The company also issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter.

"There was a lot to not like" from Meta's report, Metropolitan Capital Advisors CEO Karen Finerman told CNBC's "Fast Money." She noted that the company's revenue growth expectations were the "spookiest" part of the release.

However, Finerman added that the move down seems a "little overdone."

Other social media names, including Snap and Twitter, followed Facebook shares lower. Snap shares slid 16% after the bell, and Twitter dropped more than 8%.

Spotify Technology, meanwhile, fell 10.2% after the company's latest quarterly figures showed a slowdown in premium subscriber growth.

Wednesday night's moves come after the major averages notched a four-day winning streak during the regular session.

The Dow jumped more than 200 points on the day, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. Those gains were driven by a jump in tech shares, which were led by a 7.3% rally in Alphabet shares.