Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Facebook, Spotify, Qorvo & more

A smartphone with Facebook's logo is seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration taken October 28, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:

Meta Platforms — Shares of the Facebook parent plunged more than 22% on the back of disappointing quarterly earnings. Meta reported earnings per share of $3.67, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of 3.84 per share. The company's current-quarter revenue guidance was also below expectations.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm shares whipsawed after the semiconductor maker posted better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. The company posted earnings of $3.23 per share on revenue of $10.7 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $3.01 per share on revenue of $10.42 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Align Technology — Align Technology reported a fourth-quarter profit that was above expectations. The company earned an adjusted $2.83 per share, topping a StreetAccount estimate of $2.74 per share. Still, shares fell about 5% after hours.

Spotify Technology — Shares of the audio streaming company dropped more than 11%, after the company's quarterly numbers showed a slowdown in subscriber growth. Spotify said premium subscribers grew by 16% year over year in the fourth quarter. That growth rate is down from 19% in the third quarter.

Qorvo — Qorvo shares dropped about 4% on the back of mixed quarterly results. The chipmaker earned $2.98 per share in the previous quarter, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $2.76 per share. However, the company's revenue of $1.11 billion was in line with expectations.