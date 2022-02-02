The SPAC market starts 2022 with abysmal losses, abandoned deals

A trader is comforted by a coworker as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 1, 2018 in New York City.

The oversaturated SPAC market is continuing to get crushed in the new year as speculative stocks with little earnings fall further out of favor in the face of rising rates, while a growing number of deals were abandoned in the tough environment.

Companies that went public via blank-check deals have been among those worst affected by January's tech-driven sell-off. Meanwhile, faced with unfavorable market conditions, many sponsors have been forced to scrap their proposed deals, sometimes even before the SPACs got listed.

"The SPAC bubble is bursting," said Chris Senyek, senior equity research analyst at Wolfe Research. "SPAC shares are extremely volatile due to their speculative nature."

The proprietary CNBC SPAC Post Deal Index, which is comprised of SPACs that have completed their mergers and taken their target companies public, tumbled 23% in January, even more abysmal than the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's 9% loss when it suffered the worst month since March 2020.