Man previously arrested for parking SUV in front of Supreme Court returned to the same spot, police say

Parked in front of the Supreme Court illegally, Dale Paul Melvin talks with U.S. Capitol Police officers February 3, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The Michigan man who was arrested last year after illegally parking his SUV in front of the Supreme Court returned to the same spot in the same vehicle, police said Thursday.

The man, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin, had "parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the Court again," U.S. Capitol Police said in a tweet at 9:46 a.m. ET.

"Our investigators are talking to him now," USCP tweeted at that time, noting that they had closed off the area to pedestrians "out of an abundance of caution."

"The area has since been cleared," USCP said in an update about 30 minutes later. "No arrest has been made. We will provide more information about that later today."

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.