DeepMind co-founder plans to help U.S. VC firm Greylock penetrate Europe

DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman is planning to help U.S. venture capital firm Greylock identify more investment opportunities across Europe, where it has made just a handful of investments so far.

Last month, Suleyman announced he's leaving his VP role at Google, which acquired the DeepMind AI lab in 2014, to join Greylock as a venture partner.

"I'll certainly be looking to invest in Europe across a range of sectors and I will be traveling back frequently," Suleyman told CNBC via email. "I'm especially on the look out for AI companies, and I'll also be looking to partner closely with founders to incubate the best teams."

Greylock has profited from early bets on U.S. tech giants like Airbnb, Facebook and LinkedIn, but it also wants to capitalize on fast-growing companies in Europe. Unlike Sequoia, Lightspeed Venture Partners and other rivals, the California VC firm is yet to set up a physical office in a European city.

"Greylock's focus is backing tech founders with global ambition, and we've made a handful of investments in Europe-based companies, including Sqreen (acquired by DataDog) and Entrepreneur First," a spokesperson for Greylock told CNBC.

Venture capitalists invested more than $675 billion in start-ups worldwide in 2021, doubling 2020′s previous all-time high, according to data published last month by VC analysis firm Dealroom and British promo agency London & Partners.