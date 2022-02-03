Senate GOP suggests Biden Fed nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin used government ties to help financial tech firm

Sarah Bloom Raskin, nominated to be vice chairman for supervision and a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 3, 2022.

Senate Republicans suggested Thursday that Sarah Bloom Raskin — President Joe Biden's nominee for the top bank supervisory post at the Federal Reserve — used her status as a former government official in 2017 to help a company on whose board she sat get special access to the Fed's payments system.

Raskin repeatedly refused to answer questions from Wyoming Republican Cynthia Lummis about whether she called the Kansas City Regional Federal Reserve on behalf of that company, Reserve Trust, after joining its board. Lummis said Raskin, who spoke before the Senate Banking Committee, did make such a call.

A Senate Republican aide later told CNBC that Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican and the ranking member of the committee, sent a letter to the Kansas City Fed in early February requesting information about Raskin's purported calls to the regional Fed bank in 2017.

The aide added that a Fed official replied to Toomey and confirmed that Raskin did indeed place a phone call to the Kansas City Fed on behalf of Reserve Trust's master account application.

A representative for the Kansas City Fed declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

A White House spokesman said, "Sarah Bloom Raskin has always taken her ethical obligations very seriously during and after her public service."

"As part of her nomination, she worked with career officials at the Federal Reserve and the Office of Government Ethics to comply with all ethics requirements — just as she did the previous two times she was confirmed by the Senate," the White House said.

"Senator Lummis engaged [in] innuendo with no facts presented to back up her false claims. If Senator Lummis had any information to back up her innuendo she would have presented it at the hearing," the spokesman said.

Lummis did not suggest that Raskin broke the law, but rather that the former Fed governor and Treasury deputy used her clout from her prior stints in government as an advantage in the corporate sector. That practice is sometimes referred to as a "revolving door" between politics and corporate board.

"It doesn't mean that Bloom Raskin violated the law. But it is, I think, an illustration of the revolving door," said Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis. "On the part of the public, this raises a question about the 'revolving door,' about whether revolving-door legal restrictions are strict enough."

"Lummis is obviously is raising the question of whether a competitor financial institution is disadvantaged because they didn't have access, because they didn't have Bloom Raskin on their board," Clark added.

Raskin served four years as a Federal Reserve governor and then as a deputy secretary at the Treasury Department before joining the board of Reserve Trust, a financial technology payments company, in May 2017.

A month later, Reserve Trust's first application for a Federal Reserve master account was denied.

Fintech firms like Reserve Trust have long sought Fed master accounts, which allow companies direct access to the Fed's payment systems, and to settle transactions with other participants through the central bank.

The vast majority of non-bank fintechs, which include Reserve Trust, must partner with banks insured by the FDIC to indirectly access the Fed's payment services.

Reserve Trust did not immediately respond to a voice message seeking comment.