Satellite imagery specialist ICEYE raises $136 million to better monitor catastrophes like floods

Finnish satellite imagery venture ICEYE brought in new funds, the company announced on Thursday, as it looks to add to its spacecraft fleet in orbit and build out its growing natural catastrophe detection product line.

ICEYE closed an $136 million round of venture capital fundraising, led by U.K. fund Seraphim Space, bringing its total funding to date to $304 million since its founding in 2015.

"This financing has really been built around the further growth of the natural catastrophe product line," ICEYE CEO co-founder and CEO Rafal Modrzewski told CNBC, adding that "flood monitoring is really the prime product right now ... [but] we want to cover wildfire, we want to cover wind, we want to cover hail."

Modrzewski declined to specify ICEYE's new valuation after the fundraise, but said the increase "was comparable to the previous rounds" and that the company is "very pleased" with its growth. According to Pitchbook, ICEYE's previous fundraise put its valuation at about $320 million – and maintaining its valuation growth rate historically would place ICEYE's new valuation at over $1 billion.

A host of prior investors contributed in ICEYE's latest round – including Molten Ventures, OTB Ventures, True Ventures, C16 Ventures, Space Capital, Chione, Services Group of America, and the U.K.'s National Security Strategic Investment Fund – as well as two ICEYE customers, BAE Systems and Promus Ventures.

The company's business is based upon combining a special type of imagery, called synthetic aperture radar (or SAR), with a form factor the size of a suitcase – reducing the cost of launching multiple satellites to create a network that can image places on Earth multiple times a day. SAR satellites are able to capture images of the surface at night and through clouds, a key advantage over traditional imaging satellites.

ICEYE has deployed 16 satellites in orbit to date, and the company plans to use the new funds to help launch as many as 10 more satellites in 2022.