CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Qualcomm, Rivian, Apple, RH, First Solar & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBarclays downgrades Gap on concern that promotional activity signals demand is slipping
Jesse Pound35 min ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan downgrades Meta as it is 'embarking on an expensive, uncertain, multi-year transition'
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProThe struggles now for Facebook are similar to 2018, so analysts think the stock should bounce back
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More