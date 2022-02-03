WNBA completes its first-ever investment round with backers including Nike and Condoleezza Rice

The WNBA on Thursday announced it completed its first-ever capital raise, bringing in a host of big-name investors including Nike and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, as the league looks to accelerate growth.

The Women's National Basketball Association did not disclose how much money it raised from investors, which also include Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and Laurene Powell Jobs, philanthropist and the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. However, the league in a press release called it "the largest-ever capital raise for a women's sports property."

"We've all seen the reports that less than 5% of all sports media coverage and less than 1% of all sponsorship dollars go to women's sports, so access to this capital ... when you're trying to grow a business is really going to help us move the needle," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in an interview Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The WNBA's fund-raising round is the latest indication of the momentum and investor attention toward women's sports at both the professional and collegiate level. It also comes roughly three months before the 12-team league is set to begin its 26th season, in May. Free agency is underway now.

The league's milestone 25th season, which concluded in October, saw a large jump in TV viewership, according to Disney-owned ESPN, which broadcasts some regular season games and the entire postseason.

Regular-season viewership increased 49% compared with the 2020 season and 24% compared with 2019 before the Covid pandemic, according to ESPN. The postseason and WNBA Finals both saw their highest viewership figures in years.