Furniture mogul 'Mattress Mack' places record-setting $4.5 million bet on the Bengals to win Super Bowl

Jim McIngvale, better known as "Mattress Mack," said he drove 100 miles from Houston to cross the border into Louisiana on Thursday to make what's believed to be the largest mobile sports wager in U.S. history.

The furniture store mogul bet $4.53 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.

To make the bet legally, McIngvale had to leave his home state of Texas for Louisiana, which just launched mobile sports betting on Jan. 28. McIngvale drove to a convenience store just across the border to make the wager on Caesars Sportsbook app.

"If you could see me there, pecking on my phone for two hours, you'd see it wasn't too glamorous," he said in an interview.

Mattress Mack is known for making outrageous sports bets to lessen the impact of his sports-themed sales promotions at his furniture store. The current promotion offers to refund any mattress or reclining living room furniture purchase if the Bengals win the Super Bowl.