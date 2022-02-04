Biden says January jobs gains prove the economy is no longer at the mercy of Covid

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on the January jobs report in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, February 4, 2022.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy has finally broken free of the sharp ups and downs of Covid, President Joe Biden said Friday, citing January's unexpectedly big jobs gains.

The president also cited upward revisions to November and December's employment data that show the economy remained strong throughout a dramatic spike in Covid cases.

"Our country is taking everything that Covid has to throw at us, and we've come back stronger," Biden said in remarks at the White House.

Nonfarm payrolls climbed by 467,000 for the month, while the unemployment rate edged higher to 4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The larger-than-expected gain came a week after the White House warned that the numbers could be low due to the pandemic.

Along with the big upside surprise for January, huge revisions sent previous months considerably higher.

December, which initially was reported as a gain of 199,000, went up to 510,000. November surged to 647,000 from the previously reported 249,000. For the two months alone, the initial counts were revised up by 709,000.

Those changes brought the 2021 total to 6.665 million, easily the biggest single-year gain in U.S. history as employers hired back workers they dismissed during the worst of the pandemic.

"If you can't remember another year when so many people went to work in this country, there's a reason," said Biden. "It never happened."