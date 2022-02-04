Google Fiber workers in Kansas City face union-busting efforts ahead of vote to organize

As Google Fiber contractors in Kansas City attempt to become the first members of the Alphabet Workers Union to win bargaining power, workers there are facing a union-busting effort by their contracting firm.

The contractors are employed directly by BDS Connected Solutions and work in a retail store for Google Fiber, the project that provides high-speed internet access to 19 U.S. markets, according to its website. Kansas City was Google Fiber's first outpost.

Last month, workers at the Google Fiber location petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for formal union recognition after Google and BDS didn't voluntarily agree to allow it. One staffer told CNBC that BDS had made changes to their pay structure and removed some of the helpful Covid-19 protections like gloves, sanitization shields and partitions.

The NLRB set the hearing date for Feb. 10, to confirm eligibility of union votes, which would precede an election, according to a filing viewed by CNBC.

Leading up to the vote, workers say they received a letter from BDS last week strongly discouraging them from continuing with their unionization effort.

"I want to make the Company's position on this matter clear," Marco Morin, BDS' national operations manager, wrote in the letter, which was obtained by CNBC. "We do not believe that it is in the best interest of our employees to unionize at this time. If the union comes in, they will force you to pay dues or fees. We do not believe that bringing in an outside organization to represent you is necessary."

Should the union get a majority of votes in the election, it will be certified by the NLRB, making it the first group of Alphabet Workers Union members with official rights to bargain with leadership.

While the Google Fiber location in Kansas City employs just 12 people, excluding temp workers, its unionization drive is part of a broader movement in the tech industry that's slowing gaining momentum.