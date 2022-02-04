RNC calls Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot 'legitimate political discourse' as it votes to censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger

(L-R) Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice-chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) listen during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill on December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The Republican National Committee on Friday overwhelmingly approved a resolution to censure two of its own members, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, due to their involvement in a Democrat-led investigation of the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

That resolution described the deadly riot, in which hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and forced lawmakers to flee their chambers for safety, as "legitimate political discourse."

Ahead of the censure vote, Cheney in a fiery statement slammed GOP leaders who "have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election."

"I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump," said Cheney. "History will be their judge."

Kinzinger accused his colleagues of allowing "conspiracies and toxic tribalism" to "hinder their ability to see clear-eyed."

The measure to censure Cheney and Kinzinger was adopted by voice vote during the RNC's annual meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah. No roll call was taken on the resolution, which passed with almost no dissent, NBC News reported.

The RNC resolved to formally censure Cheney and Kinzinger and "shall immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party," the text of the measure said.