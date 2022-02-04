CNBC Pro

Strong jobs and wage gains fuel concern that the Federal Reserve could raise rates even faster

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProHere's a calm portfolio of low volatility stocks with income to counter recent wild stock moves
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProCrazy tech stock moves this week shock Wall Street: 'None of this makes sense'
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProWall Street analysts say to bet on these global stocks heading into earnings
Zavier Ong
Read More