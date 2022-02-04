Chip giants are ramping up spending by the billions as semiconductor demand booms

Signage for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is displayed at the company's headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Semiconductor companies around the world are preparing to make major investments in their research and development facilities, in an effort to meet growing demand as the global chip shortage rages on.

The world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, has committed to investing $100 billion over three years to ramp up production of its cutting-edge silicon wafers, which are used to make a variety of chips.

in January, it said that its capital expenditure will grow by up to 47% in 2022, adding that it plans to spend between $40 billion and $44 billion this year, up from $30 billion last year.

The Taiwanese chip giant, which is headquartered in Hsinchu and has a market cap of almost $600 billion, is building a $12 billion factory in Phoenix, Arizona, and another in Japan to increase capacity. It has several other fabrication plants — also known as fabs — in development.

TSMC certainly isn't the only chipmaker investing billions into hi-tech factories, which tend to take three to four years to come online.

Rival Intel announced last March that it plans to spend $20 billion on two new chip plants in Arizona. Intel has had a presence in Arizona for over 40 years and the state is home to a well-established semiconductor ecosystem. Other major chip companies with a presence in Arizona include On Semiconductor, NXP and Microchip.

Samsung, South Korea's biggest company, has not given guidance for 2022 but last month the company revealed that it spent 90% of its 2021 annual capital expenditure of 48.2 trillion won ($40.1 billion) in the chip business.