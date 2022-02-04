Treasury yields edge higher in the run-up to key jobs report

Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors awaited the release of key U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on monetary policy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed 1 basis point to 1.838%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 1 basis point to reach 2.157%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Alongside unemployment rate figures and average hourly wages data, the highly anticipated non-farm payrolls report is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect that 150,000 jobs will have been added in January. Ahead of the report, investors digested weekly jobless claims that came in slightly fewer than expected as companies looked to overcome the impact of the omicron Covid-19 variant. Claims for the week ended Jan. 29 totaled 238,000, a touch lower than the 245,000 Dow Jones estimated, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The Federal Reserve indicated last month that it could soon raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The Fed's policymaking group said a quarter-percentage-point increase to its benchmark short-term borrowing rate is likely forthcoming.