Buy stocks like Whirlpool — not NFTs, asset manager says

Investors should be looking to pick up stocks like Whirlpool and avoid assets like CryptoPunks NFTs, according to Jeff Henriksen, CEO and founder of Thorpe Abbotts Capital.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday, the Virginia-based hedge fund manager said despite the dominant market narratives around inflation, central bank tightening, supply chain problems and Covid-19, the U.S. economy remains robust and the improvement in labor force participation is a "very bullish" long-term signal.

"One of the things we've been focusing on are these second-order effects that a lot of people miss. The second-order effects are investor reactions to this, and I think, investor reactions to other investors," Henriksen said.

"What we've seen is just a huge dichotomy, and divergence in valuations of different parts of the market."

In a research note last week, Henriksen highlighted that CryptoPunks NFTs, a collection of 10,000 unique digital characters on the Ethereum blockchain, are sometimes selling for millions of dollars, while a "not super cool" company like Whirlpool struggles to attract eight times forward earnings.

"If you look at some of these CryptoPunk NFTs that are going for millions of dollars on the one hand which to me makes no sense, and then, on the other hand, you look at a company like Whirlpool, which is not a high growth business, not super cool like some things, but it's growing mid-single digits revenue, mid-teens return on invested capital, very robust free cash flow generation, huge buyback in place," he said Monday.

"Last earnings report, all signs are pointing that they'll be able to push cost pressures through, and yet it can't fetch 8x earnings."