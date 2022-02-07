China's zero-Covid strategy 'won't work' against omicron, says U.S. epidemiologist

China's strict zero-Covid approach won't be able to limit the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, according to a U.S. epidemiologist.

Beijing may not be able to use the same "authoritarian approaches" against omicron because the variant is unlike the others, Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said on Friday.

"Trying to stop omicron is kind of like trying to stop the wind," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

China is "uniquely at risk" to omicron, Osterholm said, for a combination of reasons: Early studies suggest its Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are "not very effective" against the variant, and at the same time China's success at preventing the spread of Covid so far means it has a very large population that remains vulnerable.

CNBC on Friday requested comment from China's embassies in Washington, D.C., and Singapore, but had received no response at the time of this report's publication.

China, which recorded its first omicron case in January, has doubled down on its zero-Covid strategy, in contrast to the growing number of countries that have shifted to living with the virus and lifting restrictions. Many of those countries use proven vaccines and have already experienced waves of infection — two major ways that populations establish antibodies to the virus.