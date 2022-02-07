CNBC Investing Club

Cramer's Investing Club: Here's how we rate the stocks in our portfolio

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club

watch now
VIDEO12:19
CNBC Investing ClubMonday, Feb. 7, 2022: Jim Cramer on the tech names leading the market, chip shortage impact on stocks
Alison Conklin3 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO01:04:10
CNBC Investing ClubFebruary Monthly Meeting: Jim Cramer discusses his investing strategy and shares his best buying opportunities
Alison Conklin
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: 'Our margins have never been higher,' Ford CEO tells Cramer
Jeff Marks
Read More