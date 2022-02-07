CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs has a bunch of new top stock picks and says 5 could rally more than 70%

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO08:39
CNBC ProMeta, Starbucks, and Ford are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 4
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProStrong jobs and wage gains fuel concern that the Federal Reserve could raise rates even faster
Patti Domm
CNBC ProHere's a calm portfolio of low volatility stocks with income to counter recent wild stock moves
Hannah Miao
Read More