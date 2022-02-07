Treasury yields slip back after strong surge on U.S. jobs data

Treasury yields fell on Monday morning Friday, cooling after a strong surge in the previous session, as investors digested economic data and looked ahead to the new trading week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by 3 basis points to 1.9014% shortly after 1:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped 3 basis points to reach 2.1934%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

The Labor Department said Friday that the economy added 467,000 jobs in January. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected an addition of just 150,000 jobs, with some Wall Street pros projecting net jobs losses for the month due to the omicron variant surge. After the news on Friday, the 10-year yield hit its highest level since December 2019. Claims for the week ended Jan. 29 totaled 238,000, a touch lower than the 245,000 Dow Jones estimate, the Labor Department reported Thursday.