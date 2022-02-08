CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs names 4 global stocks it thinks will deliver superior returns

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs has a different way to play the energy transition — and picks 3 stocks to cash in
Zavier Ong4 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO09:48
CNBC ProPeloton, Meta, and Netflix are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 7
Alison Conklin4 hours ago
CNBC Pro3 factors investors should watch to pick winning tech companies in the chip supply crunch
Hannah Miao
Read More