CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs has a different way to play the energy transition — and picks 3 stocks to cash in

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO09:48
CNBC ProPeloton, Meta, and Netflix are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 7
Alison Conklinan hour ago
CNBC Pro3 factors investors should watch to pick winning tech companies in the chip supply crunch
Hannah Miao5 hours ago
CNBC ProInvestment-grade corporate bond spreads have been relatively steady, but that could change soon
Patti Domm4 hours ago
Read More