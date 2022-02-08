Drug overdoses are costing the U.S. economy $1 trillion a year, government report estimates

November 30, 2021: OnPoint NYC has opened two supervised drug injection sites in the Harlem and Washington Heights neighborhoods in an effort to address the increase in overdose deaths. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Fatal opioid overdoses are thought to be costing the U.S. economy $1 trillion each year, government officials have said.

In a report published Tuesday by the bipartisan U.S. Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking, it was revealed that synthetic opioids — primarily fentanyl — were responsible for almost two in three reported drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in the year to June 2021.

More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses during that period, an increase of 30% from a year earlier, it said. And overdoses have been responsible for more than 1 million deaths in the U.S. since 1999, according to the report — that's more than double the number caused by firearms or car accidents.

The U.S. Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking includes representatives from several federal departments and agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Four members were appointed from the Senate and the House of Representatives.

"In 2018, according to the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the cost of overdose fatalities was $696 billion, despite being roughly two-thirds of annual overdose deaths today," the commission said in its report.

"It is therefore reasonable to estimate that drug overdoses are now costing the United States approximately $1 trillion annually."

According to the report, this "staggering amount" predominantly arose from the lost productivity caused by early deaths, as well as health care and criminal justice costs.