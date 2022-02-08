Enphase Energy jumps after company posts record revenue, gives upbeat guidance

Shares of Enphase Energy rose more than 14% during extended trading Tuesday after the company reported record revenues for the fourth quarter.

Enphase, which makes microinverters and backup energy storage for solar systems, said sales jumped 17% quarter over quarter despite ongoing supply constraints and logistical challenges.

Here's how Enphase did versus analysts' expectations, as compiled by Refinitiv:

Earnings: 73 cents per share, adjusted

73 cents per share, adjusted Revenue: $412.7 million

Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 58 cents per share on $396.7 million in revenue. It was not immediately clear whether the reported numbers are comparable to estimates.

In the same quarter one year ago Enphase posted earnings of 51 cents per share on an adjusted basis, and $264.8 million in revenue.

The company's full-year revenue hit $1.38 billion during 2021, up from $774.4 million in 2020. Enphase also said it generated $352 million in cash flow from operations during 2021, a record.

The company said it expects 2022 first quarter revenue to be between $420 million and $440 million. That's ahead of the $409 million analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting.

Shares of Enphase had been down 21% in 2022 through Tuesday's close.